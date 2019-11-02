Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050,000 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,786,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,553,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,177,000 after buying an additional 1,593,139 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,735,000 after buying an additional 2,869,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,610,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,239,000 after buying an additional 846,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,995,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

