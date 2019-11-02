ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 93,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.