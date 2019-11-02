Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing medicines to treat liver disease. The Company is developing its lead compound, emricasan, for the treatment of patients in orphan populations with chronic liver disease and acute exacerbations of chronic liver disease. Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,347 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

