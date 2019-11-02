Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several analysts recently commented on SBS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of SBS opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.59 million. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

