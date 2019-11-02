CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. 624,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.