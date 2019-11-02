Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 97,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.33 per share, with a total value of $39,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $293,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,752,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

CTBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

CTBI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.