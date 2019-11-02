Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Community Bank System were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,606,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1,601.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 194,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,465,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,897,000 after buying an additional 81,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,656,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE CBU opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

