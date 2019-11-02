Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Shares of Communications Systems stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $42.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.81. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Several research analysts have commented on JCS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Communications Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

