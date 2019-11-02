Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $31,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,299,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after buying an additional 364,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 301,524 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,554,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,742,000 after acquiring an additional 109,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 91,046 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26.

