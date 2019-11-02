Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 37,826 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

CVS opened at $67.24 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.