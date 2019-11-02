Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Up 7.0% in October

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 9,489.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after buying an additional 1,584,537 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica by 62.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,452,000 after buying an additional 1,051,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after purchasing an additional 293,069 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,146.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 276,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 36.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Comerica has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

