Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,740 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.22% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $40,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $103.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $103.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

