Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,523 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Adobe by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 22,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.83.

Adobe stock opened at $277.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.91. The company has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

