Comerica Bank Purchases 5,598 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $84.94 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

