Comerica Bank Has $65.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Comerica Bank cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,984 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $65,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

