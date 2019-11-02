Comerica Bank Has $27.71 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $27,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CL stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,196 shares of company stock valued at $18,586,705. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

