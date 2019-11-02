Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY19 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.40. 656,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.30. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

