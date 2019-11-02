Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $33.60. Colfax shares last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 154,208 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. Colfax’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

