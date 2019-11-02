Cohu (COHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) will be announcing its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Cohu has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.34. Cohu has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

