Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$124.00 at National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$121.00 to C$124.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCA. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$105.00.

CCA stock traded up C$0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting C$114.30. 181,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,143. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$61.68 and a 1 year high of C$117.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Noiseux sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.05, for a total value of C$27,573.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.21, for a total transaction of C$166,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,736.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,621 shares of company stock worth $380,640.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

