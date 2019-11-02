Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,600 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $273.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.15 and a 200-day moving average of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $166.67 and a 1-year high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 146.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COKE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

