CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNX. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $7.11 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.22.

NYSE:CNX opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CNX Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 54,809 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in CNX Resources by 83.5% during the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 900,733 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 183.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 144.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

