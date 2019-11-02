CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNO. Citigroup dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CNO opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.24. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $150,075.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 206.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.