CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Stephens set a $10.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 98.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.35. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

