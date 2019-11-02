Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 514,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,904,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cna Financial by 21.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,371,000 after buying an additional 174,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cna Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,676,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cna Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Cna Financial has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cna Financial will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

