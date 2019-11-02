Clover (ASX:CLV) Stock Price Up 4%

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$3.20 ($2.27) and last traded at A$3.09 ($2.19), approximately 600,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 127,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.97 ($2.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.82, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.30.

Get Clover alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Clover’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milk products, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.