Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox updated its FY20 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,687. Clorox has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Clorox alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,312. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.