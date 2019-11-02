Claymore 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Claymore has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Claymore token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. Claymore has a market cap of $1,532.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00218271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.01399099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com . The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.