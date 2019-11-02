C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) Shares Down 10.4%

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ)’s share price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $7.37, 634,793 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 599,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of C&J Energy Services from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. C&J Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $485.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.44.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $501.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 21.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 18.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:CJ)

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.