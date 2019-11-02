City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Short Interest Down 6.2% in October

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 928,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CHCO stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.21. 38,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,362. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.78.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that City will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $202,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in City during the second quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in City during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in City by 51.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in City by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in City during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

