Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,882,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $47.03. 24,402,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,053,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

