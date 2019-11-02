Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $225.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $179.51. 3,390,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.0% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

