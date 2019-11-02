CIBC Boosts Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$38.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

TSE:MSI opened at C$31.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 234.78. Morneau Shepell has a 1 year low of C$23.64 and a 1 year high of C$33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$212.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 573.53%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

