CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 95.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,782,000 after buying an additional 788,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 471.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after buying an additional 598,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 612.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,088,000 after buying an additional 576,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,041,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,139,000 after buying an additional 361,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $154.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.28 and a 1-year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 64.41% and a net margin of 40.23%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.