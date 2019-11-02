CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,230 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,497,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,137,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,720,000 after acquiring an additional 42,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,708 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,620 shares of company stock worth $5,695,649. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.58. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

