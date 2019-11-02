CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Welltower by 167.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Welltower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.66.

WELL stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $64.43 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

