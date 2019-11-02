CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.88.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.80 and a 200-day moving average of $163.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

