Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Trading Down 7.3%

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.70 and last traded at $69.94, 3,468,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,608,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rick Spann acquired 1,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.07 per share, with a total value of $72,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,404.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.