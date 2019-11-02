Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $23,815,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $1,333,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,591,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,456 shares of company stock worth $39,885,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.03.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $768.63 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.20 and a 1 year high of $857.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $815.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $763.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

