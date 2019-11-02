China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBPO. ValuEngine raised China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBPO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 76,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.20. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $116.63.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 29.46%. China Biologic Products’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 13.9% in the second quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,567,000 after buying an additional 137,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $8,749,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $6,477,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

