Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $3.71 Million Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,071,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn acquired 6,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00.

CTVA stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.