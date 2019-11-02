Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of American Assets Trust worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,588 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,283,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,092,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 61.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,902,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,649,000 after purchasing an additional 725,298 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,659,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after purchasing an additional 850,678 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of AAT opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.