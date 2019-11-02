Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,525 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NJR. CWM LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE NJR opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.35.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $434.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

