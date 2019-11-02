Chicago Equity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Haemonetics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 93,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 7,164 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $901,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,456 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $175,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,906 shares of company stock worth $13,752,884 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

NYSE:HAE opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.33. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

