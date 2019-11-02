Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 29,575 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 378.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.14% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

ESE stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.60 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

