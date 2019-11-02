Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAKE. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 38.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.