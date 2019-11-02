Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 248,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $844.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $21.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,922.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDT. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

