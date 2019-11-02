Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 580 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Hooker Furniture worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOFT. ValuEngine upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

