Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,986 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of PlayAGS worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 319,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 216,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Union Gaming Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

In other PlayAGS news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28. Also, insider Victor Gallo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $313,353 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGS stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.