Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 167.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

In other news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $1,284,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.54. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.95.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

